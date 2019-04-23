Clear
Repairing the sidewalks

One study shows there are 250 percent more falls on downtown sidewalks than any part of Rochester. Hear what one person has to say about the pricey plans for repair.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Unsafe. Unsightly. In need of repair. That's how the sidewalks in downtown Rochester are described in the City Council agenda. At the meeting, Councilman Michael Wojcik peppered Public Works with questions.

"What is the nature? Why do these patches fail so quickly?" Wojcik said.

Rochester's Jenny Youngberg says as the city grows, solid ground for pedestrians is mandatory.

"It's a very busy place downtown," Youngberg said. "There's a lot of activity, you know, Mayo Clinic is a busy place. I just think it's important to have really good sidewalks for people to walk on."

The Public Works team presented options.

"Are you willing to kind of limp this along with patching? We're recommending get in and do a project that repaves sidewalks and would match what downtown detail looks like today," one member of the team said.

As the city solidifies its next steps, Youngberg knows what she wants.

"Having the best accessibility, making it best for pedestrians, " Youngberg said.

The project will cost around 3.9 million dollars with the addition of a heated sidewalk.

