Report says Iowa has not reached its peak

IOWA CITY, Ia. -

While there is no exact answer to when the right time to reopen is, a 12-page report from the University of Iowa COVID-19 Response Group suggests Gov. Kim Reynolds is letting businesses reopen too soon. This Friday, the Governor is allowing the partial reopening of 77 of Iowa's 99 counties. Restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores and religious gatherings will be able to resume operations.

Dr. Jacob Oleson is one of the researchers who says cases will keep going up and mortality will increase until we reach that peak. He believes now is not the time to relax social distancing rules - since the state could suffer a "catastrophic loss of life."

"There's a lot of uncertainty about how high Iowa might go, most likely, we are still looking at another week before we can reach that peak in the number of both cases and mortality," Dr. Oleson said.

Gov. Reynolds says she appreciates all the work that went into the study, calling it a "snapshot in time." But Reynolds also said she shouldn't punish half the state when we've got a big spike in only 8 areas.

Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota hasn't reached its peak either. He indicated in a press conference his plan is to dial back restrictions slowly instead of risking a huge surge in COVID-19 cases.