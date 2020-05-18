Regulating short-term rentals

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At the last city council meeting, Council voted for staff to pen a proposed ordinance for these businesses. Councilmember Patrick Keane wonders if Council should be messing with these measures during a pandemic.

"It's definitely part of my thinking right now, as I go into this, we've been through this lockdown, we're starting to get in, starting to open up slowly," Councilmember Patrick Keane said. "There's so much uncertainty out there for a lot of these small businesses for employment, we know we're going to have challenges coming forward, for us to be taking on new things right now, just doesn't feel right."

Staff will come back to Council with an ordinance for further consideration. The public will get the chance to weigh in at a public hearing.