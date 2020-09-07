Renovations underway at Younge Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The playground at Younge Park has been there since 1994. Now - Parks and Recreation - wants to renovate it.

In June - at a Parks and Rec meeting - the Board voted unanimously to approve a new renovation including 2 new park structures and a swing set. One Park board member says it's time to say "goodbye" to the old playground infrastructure.

"It's just sort of maintenance, it's time to upgrade, safety has changed, the playground surface will change, there's just going to be new and better infrastructure," Angie Gupta said. "I would just like to point out that this is an example of Parks and Rec trying to get it done with limited resources."

The budget for the project is $100,000.

In November - there will be a referendum for taxpayers to consider higher property taxes for park maintnenace. Voting "yes" will enable Parks and Recreation to get 2 million dollars per year.