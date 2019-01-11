Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 13-year-old Wisconsin girl found alive Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Renovations Happening at Chateau Theatre

Million-dollar updates are happening at the Chateau Theatre. Learn more about them here.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

The Chateau Theatre is a beloved landmark in Rochester -- and it is set to reopen in June.

"We're putting up temporary protection to make sure all the historic features on the inside of the building are protected, going to remove the escalators and remove the entire mezzanine," Aaron Benike, one of the builders said.

Benike grew up in Rochester going to the theatre and understands what it means to the community.

"The citizens of Rochester have been wanting to get inside the Chateau Theatre and this will give them the chance to experience it again after years of being closed," Benike said.

He acknowledges the possibility of restoring childhood memories for his fellow Rochester natives.

"You'll be able to walk into the doors and look up and see the Chateau Theatre as people remembered it when it was a theatre," Benike said.

He is also hopeful it will usher in a new era of memories.

"To be able to come downtown and to see a movie is special for a lot of folks," Benike said. "The Chateau Theatre is a very special place for many of the people in Rochester and who have spent time in Rochester."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jayme Closs found alive

Image

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Image

Food banks & government shutdown

Image

Mayor can't make it to "Meet the Mayor"

Image

Helping a firefigher in need

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Image

Roundabout Coming to Byron

Image

Chateau Theatre Undergoing Renovations

Image

Working towards diversity, inclusion and equity

Image

FDA trims inspections due to shutdown

Community Events