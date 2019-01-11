Renovations Happening at Chateau Theatre

The Chateau Theatre is a beloved landmark in Rochester -- and it is set to reopen in June.

"We're putting up temporary protection to make sure all the historic features on the inside of the building are protected, going to remove the escalators and remove the entire mezzanine," Aaron Benike, one of the builders said.

Benike grew up in Rochester going to the theatre and understands what it means to the community.

"The citizens of Rochester have been wanting to get inside the Chateau Theatre and this will give them the chance to experience it again after years of being closed," Benike said.

He acknowledges the possibility of restoring childhood memories for his fellow Rochester natives.

"You'll be able to walk into the doors and look up and see the Chateau Theatre as people remembered it when it was a theatre," Benike said.

He is also hopeful it will usher in a new era of memories.

"To be able to come downtown and to see a movie is special for a lot of folks," Benike said. "The Chateau Theatre is a very special place for many of the people in Rochester and who have spent time in Rochester."