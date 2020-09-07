The relevance of Labor Day during a pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The hearts and minds of millions of Americans might be heavier, but history expert Rayce Hardy says it remains important to honor the American worker.

"The worker is always a vital part of any type of production - whatsoever- we need to remember that," Hardy said.

He insists - resilience is the key to economic recovery.

"We have millions of people unemployed and we have millions of people underemployed, we need labor, we need people working to keep this economy going so this is an extremely important Labor Day," Hardy said.

Congress recognized Labor Day as a holiday in 1894. Hardy says the holiday highlights the need for better working conditions, salaries and quality of life.

"We're focused on divisiveness, we need to be focused on collaboration," Hardy said. "Workers need help right now, if any time they needed help, they needed help in 1894 - they certainly need help right now."

Recognizing the contributions of all kinds of workers is something Hardy views as important.

"Our healthcare workers and those workers that are producing things that are for people across the country to use - those production of things that everybody needs," Hardy said.

At least - one worker, Rachel, is optimistic about American resilience on this Labor Day.

"I think what we're known for in America is that hustle and we'll find opportunities where there are opportunities," Rachel said.