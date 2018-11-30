Clear
Refugee Tells Her Story

Winona State students in Rochester took time to discuss what it's like to settle in America as a refugee. One woman from Bosnia told KIMT her story.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 11:14 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- At St. James Coffee, Winona State Rochester Social Work students gathered for a Coffee and Cake social to raise money for an organization that helps refugees settle into life in America.

One student knows what it is like first hand.

Suada Cehic is from Bosnia and was only 9 years old when she came to America with her 8 siblings and parents. They fled their country from the Bosnian War.

"We saw people get killed literally a few feet away from us," Cehic said.

Cehic saw some absolutely horrific things.

"Women and teenage girls would get separated and raped," Cehic said. "Men and young boys separated and killed."

When her family moved in 1998, Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota helped her family transition into a life in America by helping pay for her airfare, get an apartment and apply for assistance.

Now -- Cehic still likes to donate her time to helping refugees journey to the States by helping translate, interpret and carpooling.

Her story is why Minnesotans like Alyson Hoeft came to discuss the plight of the refugee.

"People really underestimate the path they have to go to in order to get to a safe land and people need to open their minds more to why they are coming," Hoeft said.

And that opens the door for people like Cehic...whose journey is now full-circle.

"It was extremely hard but at the same time it was an opportunity of a lifetime," Cehic said.

St. James Coffee will continue hosting the fundraising event over the next two days.

