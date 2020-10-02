Reflecting on pregnancy loss

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mayor Kim Norton's fourth pregnancy ended with the loss of her baby. She'll forever remember the prolonged pain.

"I remember for the next several months and the due date when the baby was to be born, getting congratulations on the birth of your baby, things in the mail from companies who somehow find out when you were pregnant, so you revisited the pain for months and months," Mayor Norton said.

Back then, she remained quiet about her loss. But she's noticing a shift in how people are dealing with their grief. Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend posted on social media about the loss of their child to pregnancy complications.

"It felt like I was going through it myself internally and that isn't happening, it's happening now for people, but it's also happening externally far more than it was then," NOrton said.

Deborah Rich specializes in reproductive health as a psychologist. She believes sympathy and understanding are critical after such a loss.

"Families just feel very protective of themselves in being judged, they anticipate being judged and they anticipate there may have been something they overlooked even though most of the time there's absolutely nothing they could have done," Rich said.

For those experiencing the loss of a baby - Rich has words of comfort.

"This will affect your life story but it doesn't mean you won't have a meaningful life," Rich said.

Norton says she dealt with her grief by making the decision to not end her child-bearing years after her loss. The next year, she made the goal to get pregnant and successfully carry her fourth child.

For some resources on pregnancy loss, visit nationalshare.org, irisremembers.com and shoshanacenter.com.