Community Supports Referendum

The results of the survey handed out in February are in and it looks as though the majority of the community supports the base plan to build a new elementary and middle school and reconstruct Bishop and Longfellow Elementary to address overcapacity. But not all parents are in on the plan.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 12:06 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The price tag of the Base Plan is 163 million dollars. When asking parents at Bishop Elementary if they support reconstruction, the results are mixed.

Ryan Knotts has two kids at Bishop and says he is in favor of it.

"I think in the long-term it would be better off," Knotts said. "It would be more disruptive if they don't do anything."

But Renee Frost has a daughter who will graduate Bishop and be a middle-schooler next year. She would rather see the District build new schools instead of reconstructing old ones.

"If you are gonna build more schools to fit more students, there's really no point in reconstructing both schools," Frost said. "I think it's a waste of money. You are gonna do one or do the other. Larger schools with more kids doesn't necessarily mean a better learning environment."

Frost does not want to see class sizes swell -- especially because it could impact her daughter.

"She is the kind of student who works better with small class sizes," Frost said.

Knotts -- meantime -- just wants to see the problems being addressed without delay.

"It's better to address stuff now rather than wait until it becomes a bigger issue," Knotts said. "I think stuff will just cost more the longer you put it off."

The School Board will decide at their next meeting whether or not they will ask voters to approve a bond referendum for the base plan.

We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
