PINE ISLAND, Minn. -

Late last year, the President signed the 867 billion-dollar Farm Bill. The bill legalizes industrial hemp production -- giving farmers more of a variety of crops to grow.

Minnesotans talked hemp at Olde Pine Theatre in Pine Island at a screening of "Reefer Madness," a film aimed at scaring people away from marijuana. One farmer who grows corn and beans say she is interested in growing hemp.

"I want to grow it because I think it would be really good," Ladel Sward said. "It has so many different things that it's good for so I thought it would be great for my chickens, so my eggs are more healthy and I'm gonna eat the hearts myself and betting. They say hemp is huge with betting. I have a lot of horses."

The screening was followed by a discussion about prohibition.