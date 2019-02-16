Clear
Minnesotans talk hemp

The film "Reefer Madness" aimed at scaring people away from marijuana. While it is viewed as largely comical today, 81 years of hemp prohibition followed its release. Now Minnesotans are talking about their reactions to the legalization of industrial hemp production.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -

Late last year, the President signed the 867 billion-dollar Farm Bill. The bill legalizes industrial hemp production -- giving farmers more of a variety of crops to grow.

Minnesotans talked hemp at Olde Pine Theatre in Pine Island at a screening of "Reefer Madness," a film aimed at scaring people away from marijuana. One farmer who grows corn and beans say she is interested in growing hemp.

"I want to grow it because I think it would be really good," Ladel Sward said. "It has so many different things that it's good for so I thought it would be great for my chickens, so my eggs are more healthy and I'm gonna eat the hearts myself and betting. They say hemp is huge with betting. I have a lot of horses."

The screening was followed by a discussion about prohibition.

