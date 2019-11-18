Recruiting volunteers for the new warming center

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Once the new warming center is operational, the Salvation Army's Warming Center won't stay open.

But helping hands are helping hands - and Catholic Charities will need volunteers once they open their doors.

"We're hoping to be able to take a back seat and support them, we'll tell our volunteers about it and hope they have a part in providing this important service to the community," LIsa Mueller with the Salvation Army said.

Rudy Naul is a first-time volunteer for the Salvation Army and believes in the mission.

"It just seems like the numbers are growing, it's more in the public's eye, you are seeing it a lot more, it's just important that everybody has a place to stay," Naul said.

After all, you never know what can happen when you volunteer time and heart.

"It could be something that you could end up making a difference in someone's life," Naul said.

Here is the link for more information about volunteering.