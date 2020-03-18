Best ways for recovering addicts to cope with coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Sue Aarhus is a recovering alcoholic. For her - it's important to remain connected to people despite the outbreak.

"I feel it's very important still for addicts and alcoholics to still have connection," Aarhus said. "We used to like to isolate. Isolation is not good for addicts and alcoholics."

She's getting treated at Recovery is Happening. While the pandemic impacts everyone, it could especially be hard on those who are bouncing back from addiction. So what are the best ways to maintain sobriety?

"Maintaining contact with a sponsor if they utilize one if they go to meetings, this is a great way to reach out there's a lot of online meetings that individuals can go to," Shelly Petrik, the Director of Compassion House said.

Right now - Recovery is Happening is still open and maintaining social distancing during their meetings.