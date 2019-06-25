Clear

Recognizing the fire department

They go above and beyond to save lives and now the Rochester Fire Department is taking time to honor some firefighters' heroic efforts.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 1:09 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Rochester Fire Department held an award ceremony for firefighters who performed exceptionally well on emergency scenes this year. Some of the efforts honored were resucitating a toddler from a seizure and saving the life of a competitor in the Med City Marathon.

Amanda Marx was honored twice, once for rescucitating someone who suffered cardiac arrest and the other for saving the life of someone who was stabbed. While Marx says it's great to be recognized, she says the real honor is wearing the uniform.

"It's rewarding," Marx said. "It's what i love to do. It's why i do this job. It's what makes my job great is that people call us in their time of need and we can be there to help them and maybe make their day better."

Last year, Rochester firefighters responded to more than 10,000 calls for service. 

