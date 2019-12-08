Reading Center Opens

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One man made the trip from St. Louis to Rochester to say "thanks" to the Reading Center. His name is Donn Sorensen.

"Being undiagnosed with dyslexia means horrible struggles with school, back then you were stupid, you were dumb, you were labeled that way," Sorensen said. "It was horrible getting through school."

He is an example of what can happen when you give a struggling kid a helping hand.

"They gave me the tools to be successful in school, they were compassionate when my whole educational experience with educators was bad," Sorensen said.

Now with a 4.3 million dollar building, more students will be given opportunities to grow since their other facility could not fit all the staff and programming.

"We've really focused on that for the last 3 years, increasing the number of students that we serve," Cindy Russell, the Executive Director said.

It's more than classrooms and equipment - it's giving kids who think differently a chance.

"I would have never accomplished what I accomplished today," Sorensen said. "Frankly, I would have gone a whole very bad, dark path."

But these stories aren't over.

"Only 40 percent of students in MInnesota are reading at grade-level, a significant portion of those are dyslexic students," Russell said. "There's no reason in the world we can't be teaching them."