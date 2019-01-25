One Woman Reacts to Temporary End of Government Shutdown

BYRON, Minn. -

Now that the government has temporarily re-opened, Southern Minnesotans who have had to work without a paycheck can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

One employee at the Federal Medical Center - Sandy Parr - has had to rethink every purchase her family makes during the shutdown.

While Parr says she and her colleagues are relieved they will finally get paid, they are not completely satisfied with this temporary resolution.

"I wish it would have been faster, because we have a lot of people that have been harmed because of this shutdown," Parr said. "For 35 days to have these employees basically not being paid and being able to survive is not acceptable, so I wish it would have been longer-term. But we'll take what we can get, at least we are gonna get paid."