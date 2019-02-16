Reactions to Trump's National Emergency

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A battle is happening between the President and members of Congress -- after declaring a National Emergency to fund his border wall and one woman in Rochester was not one to shy away from her outrage.

"A lot of them that come across the border are good citizens and God made all of us," Jeanette Ernst said. "He didn't make just the ones that were born in the United States."

Ernst is of the belief that if there is an emergency, the solution is simple.

"I think the solution is to get a different President," Ernst said.

Trump is not the first President to declare a national emergency -- the first was declared in 1979 during the beginning of the Iran Hostage Crisis.