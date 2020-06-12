Reactions to policing town hall

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

To build a safe and honest community, Rochester leaders are holding an open discussion. Now - people are reacting.

Heidi Wilkins helped organize the virtual town hall. She believes as far as the information they got - many viewers didn't get the answers they wanted to get. She - along with other viewers - felt leaders were answering the questions "evasively." She feels many residents were frustrated with leaders' answers including some of the organizers.

"When the Mayor said that she is not going to defund the police and there is no discussion around that, yet she wants to put money into civic programs," Wilkins said. "Those things go together, so that was a fairly disappointing answer because they have to go together unless we have this giant surplus of money."

Organizers will get together Monday to organize another town hall.