Reactions to California Pet Laws

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In California, all pet stores will be required to sell animals from rescue organizations over breeders. The law is AB 485 and all pet stores will maintain records for each pet to prove they came from a shelter. One dog owner in Rochester adopted a pet named Kirby four years ago and says adoption is the best route to go.

"Our dog was two years old when we adopted him and came with some issues," David Gibson said. "I think there's just a lot of other dogs like that out there that really need someone to do things for them."

Residents in California are still allowed to buy from private breeders. But pet stores who do not follow this law will be fined 500 dollars.