Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Reactions to California Pet Laws

California pet stores will now only allow the sale of rescue dogs, rabbits and cats. Hear what one dog owner has to say about that.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In California, all pet stores will be required to sell animals from rescue organizations over breeders. The law is AB 485 and all pet stores will maintain records for each pet to prove they came from a shelter. One dog owner in Rochester adopted a pet named Kirby four years ago and says adoption is the best route to go.

"Our dog was two years old when we adopted him and came with some issues," David Gibson said. "I think there's just a lot of other dogs like that out there that really need someone to do things for them."

Residents in California are still allowed to buy from private breeders. But pet stores who do not follow this law will be fined 500 dollars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Warmer air is on the horizon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toppins qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Image

Mayo Clinic welcomes the first baby of the New Year in Rochester

Image

Home is a total loss after overnight fire

Community Events