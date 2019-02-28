Reactions to Gun Control Legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

For the first time in 25 years... the House of Representatives approved a major control bill with a vote of 240 to 190. The bill would make background checks a requirement for anyone buying a gun. We found mixed reactions when hitting the streets of Rochester.

"We're all for it, we just can't keep having the kind of slaughter we've had in the US without any kind of checks," Ann Jamieson said.

Diane Goulson is a pastor and agrees.

"I think with the mass shootings that we've had, some folks need to pause a little bit before they get a gun," Goulson said.

Valerie is from South Dakota and also shares the same sentiment.

"Background checks are the basic thing we can do to prevent guns in the hands of the wrong people so I'm all in favor of the background checks," Valerie said.

That sentiment is the majority in our unscientific survey but it was in no way universa. The measure also has plenty of fiery critics.

"They haven't enforced the laws that we've had for the last 50 years," Kelly Hickel said. "We need to enforce the laws we have right now..."

Others are undecided about the issue.

"I'm not so sure," Gary Dumpprope said. "Maybe after a little investigation."

For her part, Pastor Diane Goulson is pleased Washington appears to be taking action.

"Even taking one step can help us lead to another if we find that this makes a difference," Goulson said.