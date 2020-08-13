Rochester Civic Theatre unveils new production

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Syringa Tree - a story set in apartheid-era South Africa will be one of the theatre's earliest productions since their financial turmoil was revealed earlier this year. The show's cast tells us show-runners have taken steps to manage costs for the production without sacrificing the quality of their storytelling.

"We just have the one swing on a bare stage," Stef Stafford, an actor, said. "Everything else is mimed and acted, and it's really rich, strong storytelling."

If you're interested in attending, opening night is Aug. 20 and tickets are available by calling the Rochester Civic Theatre box office.