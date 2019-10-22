Clear

Honoring entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship is vital to the economic growth of any community - which is why Rochester is celebrating the accomplishments of entrepreneurs.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated held its 6th annual RAVE event, otherwise known as Recognizing Awarding Valuing Entrepreneurs. 

Honorees included Clean Plus. Inc, Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery and Geneticure. 

The co-owner of Four Daughters Vineyard says Rochester is fertile ground for entrepreneurs. 

"You know, there are a lot of places that aren't as up and coming as Rochester but here there are so many things happening and so many people coming in, that I think it gives a lot more opportunity than other places," Vicky Vogt said. 

A Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to the Founder of Custom Alarm. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain/mix possible on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Image

Dyslexia simulation

Image

Teen driving safety

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events