Honoring entrepreneurs

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated held its 6th annual RAVE event, otherwise known as Recognizing Awarding Valuing Entrepreneurs.
Honorees included Clean Plus. Inc, Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery and Geneticure.
The co-owner of Four Daughters Vineyard says Rochester is fertile ground for entrepreneurs.
"You know, there are a lot of places that aren't as up and coming as Rochester but here there are so many things happening and so many people coming in, that I think it gives a lot more opportunity than other places," Vicky Vogt said.
A Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to the Founder of Custom Alarm.
