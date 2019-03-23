Ramp 6 opens next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

With a 31 million dollar price tag with 630 parking spaces - 90 of them are being managed by the Hilton Hotel and the other 540 for the public.

Some of the technology the ramp features includes license plate recognition and automatic vehicle locators.

When checking out the new parking ramp, we found an employee at the Hilton Hotel who says the ramp fills a huge need for parking in a city growing exponentially.

"Parking has always been an issue downtown," Matt Anderson said. "As the city grows, we're gonna need more parking. It's good to have the new parking ramp."

The ramp is on the Northwest corner of First Street and First Avenue Southeast.