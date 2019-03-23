Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ramp 6 opens next week

The Med City continues to see growth downtown including the opening of a brand-new parking ramp set to open Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 12:12 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

With a 31 million dollar price tag with 630 parking spaces - 90 of them are being managed by the Hilton Hotel and the other 540 for the public.

Some of the technology the ramp features includes license plate recognition and automatic vehicle locators.

When checking out the new parking ramp, we found an employee at the Hilton Hotel who says the ramp fills a huge need for parking in a city growing exponentially.

"Parking has always been an issue downtown," Matt Anderson said. "As the city grows, we're gonna need more parking. It's good to have the new parking ramp."

The ramp is on the Northwest corner of First Street and First Avenue Southeast.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Get ready for an incredible start to your weekend...followed by a bit of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

bond referendum

Image

firefighters

Image

Free speech on college campuses

Image

Tracking Our Lovely Weekend Start and A Few Drops of Rain

Image

Car fire in Rochester

Image

DMC Corporation meeting

Image

March Madness & Productivity

Image

Addressing Flood Threats

Image

Honoring Noelani Robinson

Image

Tracking a B-E-A-Utiful Start to the Weekend!

Community Events