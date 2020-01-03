Raising awareness for Mighty Myles

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Myles Genelin is a two-year-old with cardiofaciocutaneous syndrome. It impacts the heart, face and skin. It's so rare - it occurs only once in a million births. Since his birthday is in March, his mom is organizing a t-shirt fundraiser to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House and the St. Mary's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

"He's not able to, he's not mobile, he's not verbal, he can't tell us what he wants," Ashley said.

Myles has experienced a lot in his young life. He's had somewhere between 30 and 40 surgeries. His family commutes to Rochester for treatment and sometimes the hospital stays last months.

"As far as life expectancy with the diagnoses we have, that's sort of unknown," Ashley said.

Through this fundraiser, Genelin wants to blaze a trail for more awareness about Myles' syndrome and for people to understand her sweet son.

"I think the love we have for him is pretty immeasurable because the way that makes people feel, the way he makes us feel, he's truly, truly incredible," Genelin said.

Here is a link to buy a shirt.