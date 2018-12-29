Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mason City mobile home park fire Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Raise in Minimum Wage in Minnesota

The National Employment Law Project -- a nonprofit that promotes policies for better pay and solid jobs announced a raise in minimum wage will hit 19 states -- including Minnesota.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Beginning in the New Year, employees with big companies will see wages grow from $9.50 to $9.86 and employees with small companies will see their paychecks grow from $7.75 to $8.04.

One antiques store owner tells KIMT he pays his employees well above the minimum wage and he does not think this hike is enough.

"Off the top of my head, I would say that it should be approaching 20 dollars an hour," John Kruesel said.

In some states, there are efforts to raise the minimum wage to at least 15 dollars an hour and Minnesota is on that list.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Road conditions are improving but light snow chances linger
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Image

Year in Review: Wild Weather

Image

Minimum wage going up

Image

Giving the gift of life

Image

Texting in Jail

Image

Using social media in the fight against crime

Image

Fitness centers merging

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Purchase Agreement for Hotel Approved

Community Events