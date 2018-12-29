Raise in Minimum Wage in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Beginning in the New Year, employees with big companies will see wages grow from $9.50 to $9.86 and employees with small companies will see their paychecks grow from $7.75 to $8.04.

One antiques store owner tells KIMT he pays his employees well above the minimum wage and he does not think this hike is enough.

"Off the top of my head, I would say that it should be approaching 20 dollars an hour," John Kruesel said.

In some states, there are efforts to raise the minimum wage to at least 15 dollars an hour and Minnesota is on that list.