Racial Equity discussion at United Way

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's a first of its kind meeting to hear from the students after a 2016 finding by the Office of Civil Rights found that students of color in were disciplined more than their white peers.

It was a closed discussion at United Way but district parent Kamau Wilkins says it's important for students to talk about their experiences in order to find a solution.

"What we're seeing is we're seeing greater disparities when it comes to racial problems within our school," Wilkins said. "Any comment within, from a community group or from students would echo that the district has yet to make a really huge difference."

About 15 students went to the event.