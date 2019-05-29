Clear
Racial Equity discussion at United Way

It's the first of its kind discussion - but the Rochester Racial Equity Team holds a talk about the racism students might face in the classroom.

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:14 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

It's a first of its kind meeting to hear from the students after a 2016 finding by the Office of Civil Rights found that students of color in were disciplined more than their white peers.

It was a closed discussion at United Way but district parent Kamau Wilkins says it's important for students to talk about their experiences in order to find a solution.

"What we're seeing is we're seeing greater disparities when it comes to racial problems within our school," Wilkins said. "Any comment within, from a community group or from students would echo that the district has yet to make a really huge difference."

About 15 students went to the event. 

