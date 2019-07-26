Showcasing young artists

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Two sisters, Katie and Evelyn Brinkley are both part of a showcase - ready for the chance to share their passion one note at a time.
"Music connects to myself and the audience we're performing with," Evelyn Brinkley said.
The showcase is just one step in a bright future for these two stars.
"My parents have always talked about my sister and I starting a band," Katie Brinkley said.
Olmsted County Free Fair today. Bigger heights tomorrow.
"It'd be cool to perform on a big stage like the Xcel Energy Center," Evelyn said.
The showcase will be here at the Fair from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Free Stage.
