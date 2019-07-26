Clear

Showcasing young artists

Pure Rock Studios, a music school in Rochester, is putting on a showcase featuring some young and talented performers. Listen to them here.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Two sisters, Katie and Evelyn Brinkley are both part of a showcase - ready for the chance to share their passion one note at a time.

"Music connects to myself and the audience we're performing with," Evelyn Brinkley said.

The showcase is just one step in a bright future for these two stars.

"My parents have always talked about my sister and I starting a band," Katie Brinkley said.

Olmsted County Free Fair today. Bigger heights tomorrow.

"It'd be cool to perform on a big stage like the Xcel Energy Center," Evelyn said.

The showcase will be here at the Fair from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Free Stage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Storm chances return late this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/26

Image

Music Showcase preview

Image

Olmsted County Free Fair Trivia

Image

Injured Bald Eagle

Image

Can the area support more hotels?

Image

Water Rescue Training

Image

Delicious Fair Foods

Community Events