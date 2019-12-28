Reflecting on the Library Water Leak

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The Rochester Public Library wrote this post thanking places like the Fire Department, Police, Parks and Recreation and Public Works for their help in dealing with the water leak that damaged several meeting rooms and staff areas in September.
One firefighter talks about why saving the Library was extremely important to the Department.
"A lot of people depend on the Library for their services and whatever we can get the Library to normal operations as quick as possible, we're just glad to help," Ben Davis said.
The Fire Department had at least 12 people on scene at the scene of the water leak.
