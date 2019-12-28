Clear

Reflecting on the Library Water Leak

As we say goodbye to 2019 and say hello to 2020, it's time to reflect on some big events in Rochester, one of those is the big water leak that happened in the Library.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 7:58 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Rochester Public Library wrote this post thanking places like the Fire Department, Police, Parks and Recreation and Public Works for their help in dealing with the water leak that damaged several meeting rooms and staff areas in September. 

One firefighter talks about why saving the Library was extremely important to the Department. 

"A lot of people depend on the Library for their services and whatever we can get the Library to normal operations as quick as possible, we're just glad to help," Ben Davis said. 

The Fire Department had at least 12 people on scene at the scene of the water leak. 

