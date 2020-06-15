Protests continue across country

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In Atlanta - protesters are flooding the streets of downtown to demand an end to racism after the death of Rayshard Brooks - a black man who was shot and killed by police on Friday.

One local NAACP official reflects on all the rallies calling to end police brutality. He believes one way to stop the chaos is if law enforcement invests more in their communities.

"I know the chief of police and even the Olmsted County Sheriff's Department is all for that," Elegbede said. "You need to put a lot of resources into community policing because that's actually how you can actually build trust for the community."

This Saturday - the NAACP is holding a virtual Juneteenth event. Also known as Freedom Day - Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the freedom of slaves in Texas.