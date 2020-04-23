Protesting to reopen Minnesota: 'The governor is exaggerating'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A small but passionate group of people came together circling the streets of downtown Rochester to make a point.

"The governor is exaggerating because number 1, he doesn't know what's going on, he's not out here in public," Daniel Dunphy said.

They also were seen together protesting on a bridge overlooking Highway 52.

Tom Blondell helped organize the protests because he believes the order from Gov. Walz keeping businesses shutdown is a violation of Minnesotans' freedoms.

"I suspect this will go on and on and on in Minnesota unless people stand up for their rights," Blondell said.

A group of protesters tell KIMT News 3 they plan on protesting outside the Governor's Mansion in the Twin Cities as well this weekend.