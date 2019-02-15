Clear
Protecting your windows during the winter

Below average temperatures keep local window repair companies busier than usual. We take a look at what you can do to protect a vital part of your home.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

BYRON, Minn. -

Ryan Sommerfeld works with Larson Siding and Windows. To protect your windows from the brutally bitter temperatures, he recommends paying close attention to detail.

"The biggest thing to do in the winter time is to just make sure your windows are shut, make sure everything is clean, closed and well-ventilated," Sommerfeld said.

If you notice moisture, mold or mildew in the window sills, he offers tips.

"If people have frost or moisture on their windows in the winter time, the biggest thing to do is to make sure you have your blinds open or curtains open or get a fan running that way it gets air to your window," Sommerfeld said.

He also recommends using energy-efficient windows, so heat does not leave it, so you can keep your hard-earned money in tact.

