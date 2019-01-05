Clear
Protecting Your Children from Online Predators

Now that the holidays are over and your children unwrapped their tablets, iPhones or iPads, here are some ways you can protect them.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 12:24 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

As your children snap, text, scroll and swipe away, here is one thing you need to consider for their online safety.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a Facebook post reminding parents to pay attention. Smartphones, Ipads and gaming systems are avenues predators use to target minors. One father we met lays down the law when it comes to the Internet.

"I guess all we do is just make sure we are aware of what they are watching, we are not afraid to ask them what they are doing and make them stop what they are doing to show us," Michael King said.

