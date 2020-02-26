Clear

How could coronavirus impact prom dresses?

The coronavirus is already having an impact in ways we couldn't have predicted. For instance - if you are getting your teenager ready for prom, here's something to know.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 11:35 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Coronavirus could impact apparel orders since many dresses are produced in China. 

"The Prom Shop" in Byron says they have plenty of dresses in stock - but if you want a specific dress that needs to be shipped overseas - you probably won't get it in time. 

The assistant manager says they already have two orders they can't complete. 

"We definitely have kept it in mind the coronavirus has affected our shipments overseas, we have been keeping more in stock this season," Megan Schock said. "We get hundreds of dresses every week to keep making sure we have stock for everyone and don't have to do as many special orders."

The "Prom Shop" says they have more than a thousand dresses in stock. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Temps fall into the 20s for highs
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday's section hoops

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Rochester 2-26

Image

SAW: Sara Faber

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/26

Image

Teen overcomes the odds to graduate from high school

Image

Prom impacted by coronavirus

Image

Parents at odds with RPS over CBD

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Handling Aircraft Emergencies

Community Events