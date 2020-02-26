How could coronavirus impact prom dresses?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Coronavirus could impact apparel orders since many dresses are produced in China.

"The Prom Shop" in Byron says they have plenty of dresses in stock - but if you want a specific dress that needs to be shipped overseas - you probably won't get it in time.

The assistant manager says they already have two orders they can't complete.

"We definitely have kept it in mind the coronavirus has affected our shipments overseas, we have been keeping more in stock this season," Megan Schock said. "We get hundreds of dresses every week to keep making sure we have stock for everyone and don't have to do as many special orders."

The "Prom Shop" says they have more than a thousand dresses in stock.