ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's just 0.3 miles from St. Pius X Catholic Church to Planned Parenthood.

They are praying to end abortion - that's what the pro-life organization 40 Days for Life is doing.

"Any abortion under any condition kills a human being," Doreen Coleman said.

Coleman hopes the world will eventualy follow their dootsteps in not just valuing fetuses - but valuing life.

"The thing about being pro-life though is it's more than being anti-abortion, being pro-life means being pro-fetus, pro-baby, pro-toddler, pro-mother," Coleman said.

As the group clasps rosary beads, Danny Solis doesn't understand their message.

"A lot of the people that are protesting against abortion really are protesting against women's right to control their own bodies," Solis said.

Two differing views on Planned Parenthood's impact on women and society.

"Planned Parenthood has been in business for how long?" Coleman asked. "Why have they not found a way to stop unwanted pregnancies rather than simply offer women the option of abortion."

Solis disagrees.

"To say you are against Planned Parenthood because of one thing it does is like saying you are against the grocery store because it sells green beans as if it sold nothing else," Solis said.

Solis and Coleman - viewing the world - through different lenses.

"I really sincerely wish everybody working in that building the best, I know they think they are here to help people, so I don't think they are bad people or evil people, I just think they are realy misinformed," Coleman said.

Solis thinks differently.

"If you really want to call yourself pro-life then first of all, see about providing healthcare and education and food and shelter for all the children who are already born," Solis said. "And if you syay, we already do that, we have charities. Great, do more."