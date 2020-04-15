Clear
Producing more COVID-19 tests

Mayo Clinic is working around the clock to slow the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Tim Walz says the state needs to process at least 5000 coronavirus tests a day before we can reopen the economy. Now, Mayo Clinic can produce that many tests and then some.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

There are two methods of testing for coronavirus: one uses a swab, the other is a blood test for antibodies, the presence of which suggests patients have recovered from the coronavirus. 

Mayo Clinic has the capacity to do 8000 swab tests and 10,000 blood tests for coronavirus a day. Mayo Clinic has the infrastructure to make the tests available - but faced a supply shortage. Both swabs and reagents to administer the tests were in short supply. But Mayo Clinic's Dr. William Morice is working with vendors to improve supplies. 

"Because of our history because of the amount of testing we do already, we have strong relationships with a lot of these companies, and a lot has been, myself personally talking with leaders of those companies, understanding what their supply issues are, what realistically we can do and making sure we are prioritizing in some way, so if we make a commitment to the state and others, we can really follow through on that commitment," Dr. Morice said. 

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson wants to test members of law enforcement as soon as possible. 

"There are some situations where we do have to be in physical contact with people, obviously, if we have to arrest someone, we do not have a choice to step back and do those things from a distance, we have to be up close and personal with people," Sheriff Torgerson said. 

He wants an effort made to test those on the frontline first. 

"Definitely medical folks, first responders, should be right in the middle of that I think, and if possible at the front of the line, I hope," Torgerson said. 

The City of Rochester in a statement says in part: "We are proud of Mayo's continued efforts, to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the contributions they are making to help reopen the Minnesota economy." 

Mayo Clinic's goal is to be capable of performing 20,000 blood tests per day if the demand is there. 

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 87
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1995

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn27621
Johnson2263
Polk2247
Louisa1660
Muscatine1332
Scott1292
Tama1113
Washington1014
Black Hawk850
Marshall440
Dallas380
Clinton380
Dubuque371
Allamakee242
Cedar220
Henry221
Woodbury210
Benton191
Jasper170
Warren160
Pottawattamie141
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa70
Shelby70
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Wapello70
Clayton71
Des Moines70
Poweshiek61
Monona60
Crawford61
Fayette50
Winneshiek50
Lyon40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Plymouth40
Boone40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Guthrie30
Clay20
Buena Vista20
Webster20
Delaware20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Lee20
Clarke20
Hamilton20
Chickasaw20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Wright10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned00
