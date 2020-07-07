Prioritizing childcare funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In Minnesota - many families have to rely on childcare providers that run out of family homes.

Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Ariane Bromberg who takes care of children out of her house. Bromberg cares for children whose parents work on the frontlines at Mayo Clinic. Flanagan tells KIMT News 3 childcare is the foundation of family economic security - that's why she is prioritizing it.

"Too often we don't talk about the value of childcare to the economy," Flanagan said. "On top of that, we know birth to age 5 is when the bulk of brain development is happening. Having high-quality safe childcare is a really great way for us to make sure kids are entering school."

Flanagan says the Legislative Advisory Commission has 10 days to approve the funding. Once it's complete - they'll work to get that money out to daycare providers. That money will go to supplies to protect children during the pandemic like hand sanitizer and face masks.