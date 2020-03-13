Clear
Price gouging during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus is impacting our daily lives in countless ways: items that should be easy and cheap to buy are now in short supply. Retail chaos caused by coronavirus is prompting unscrupulous people to price gouge.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:47 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

If you look at sites like Ebay, products like hand sanitizer are selling for $32.99 and Clorox wipes are $20.50. On average, these products cost less than $5.00. People say sellers are price gouging. 

"I don't remember any specifics but I know they are like several times more than it should be," Camden Heimerman said. 

Andrew Schact agrees. 

"I think it's entirey unfair," Schact said. 

An analysis by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group reports prices for products like face masks and hand sanitizer have spiked by at least 50 percent compared to the average price. 

"There's no reason to hike up the price because of the demand," Schact said. 

