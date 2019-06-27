Clear

Do people know their presidential candidates?

We're finding out what people know and think of their presidential candidates.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 1:49 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

2020 is sure to be a presidential race to remember, especially on the Democratic side. With 23 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, the party is kicking off with 2 debates. 

But with so many candidates on the ballot, it can be hard to remember all of them, so we randomly chose 3 candidates: Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kamala Harris and Senator Amy Klobuchar to test people's knowledge. 

Tony and Remy Rimando weren't sure who Klobuchar was. 

"She's from Minneapolis," Remy said. "I'm not sure, it starts with K." 

Marilyn Smith and her husband are from Texas and didn't know who Klobuchar was. 

"I'm not familiar with her either," Smith said. "We're from Texas. I don't know her either." 

All of the people say it's nearly impossible to keep up with all of the candidates. 

"There are too many," Tony Rimando said. "It's hard to select. We don't even know them." 

But Johnie Baker says he thinks elections are a popularity contest now and too much about name recognition. 

"For the most part, I think our elections have turned into a popularity contest," Baker said. "When you look at the Democratic polls right now, the most popular person is Joe Biden. Not because of anything that he has done. There's no piece or signature on anything that he's done. 

Some people say they have their pick for who they want in the White House. 

"The liberal agenda, it doesn't make sense," Smith said. 

The Rimandos like Biden. 

"I like Biden," Tony said. "Ever since I arrive in America, we like Biden." 

No matter the political affiliation, people are eager to see what unfolds in the next election. 

"It's a big year for us," Baker said. "I think this election decides how our country goes forward on a big scale." 

