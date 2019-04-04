Community anticipates preschool referendum in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. -

Hundreds of pre-schoolers and families could be impacted by the move from the Community Learning Center at Queen of Angels Catholic Church to Woodson Kindergarten Center.

Emma McFarland is starting at Woodson Kindergarten Center next year. And this little learner is already thrilled about a fresh start.

"I'm excited and I'm really excited to go there," Emma McGarland said.

Her grandmother - Debbie - supports expansion.

"If it's better for the kids, I'm all for it," Debbie said.

Ann Sundal used to teach at Austin Public Schools and buys into the expansion.

"You know these kids are the future," Sundal said. "We want to provide really good facilities for them so the learning takes place. They deserve that opportunity, I believe."

Denny lives right next door to Woodson and dreads what he expects will be a surge in people and traffic.

"Well, the building is going to be way too huge for the area," Denny said. "There's gonna be too much traffic."

Nor is he keen on the costs of expansion.

"Taxes are relatively cheap in this town, but for some people, it's gonna get harder for them."

While Sundal understands the reservations, she encourages everyone to weigh in at the balot box.

"I know it's hard to have a referendum and that's the only thing on the ballot," Sundal said. "Maybe people not getting out to vote but April 9 if people just make that effort to get out."

The renovations and additions at Woodson will cost almost 25 million dollars. The referendum will take place April 9.