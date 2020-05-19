Olmsted County prepares for the next month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the county commissioners meeting Tuesday, Public Health Director Graham Briggs said he expects an increase an local viral transmission over the next 2-6 weeks.

Right now - the County is identifying hot spots to contain that transmission and working with local businesses to reduce the risk for staff and customers.

"If we don't see a lot of strain on the system over the next month to 6 weeks and we are really starting to open up business widely, that gives us a signal too that we're keeping it in check and part of that turning up the dial here locally, we can start looking at long-term strategies," Graham Briggs said.

Briggs says some long-term things the County is considering is including more permanent staffing and looking at a second wave next fall.