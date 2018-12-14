Prayer Flag Pays Homage to Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Pittsburgh resident Laurel Herman is visiting Rochester. While here, she is taking a chain of paper messages from the B'nai Israel Synagogue to take back to the Steel City.

Rabbi Michelle Werner says the violence in Pittsburgh is what prompted the interfaith community in Rochester to reach out.

"The anti-semitism is getting more and more prevalent and that can happen anywhere," Werner said.

The Rabbi hopes the effort here will help alleviate the hate elsewhere.

"The county has lost an aspect of its civility and so certain detrimental ways of discussing things have fallen by the wayside and lack of civil discourse has become normalized," Werner said.

Herman believes the messages will lift up the community in Pittsburgh.

"It will remind us that people everywhere care about kindness and compassion and people stand with us and we stand with you," Herman said.

Pittsburgh is still recovering from the massacre and says this is one step in helping lift the burden.

"It wil lift us, and we need to be lifted because we are a community grieving," Herman said.

It is a showing of colorful solidarity made of paper and bound together by love.