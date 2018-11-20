Clear

An Eighth Grader with Autism Shares Her Story

Prairie Care will expand their facilities in the fall of 2019 once they get permit approval in December.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Jordan Black, an eighth grader at Friedell Middle School was diagnosed with high-functioning autism after her mother and teachers noticed she was having trouble adapting socially in school.

"It was to the point where I would not ask my teachers questions, when I needed them," Black said. "I wouldn't email them myself. I had to make my mom do it."

Her mother came to the point where she had to get her daughter help.

"We were experiencing lots of meltdowns," Karen Black, the mother of Jordan, said.

Jordan Black was admitted to Prairie Care's Intensive Outpatient Program -- a 6-8 week program that teams up with Rochester Public Schools to give mental health therapy and schooling to children and adolescents.

After completing a few weeks of treatment, Black immediately flourished. Dr. Julia Shah, the Clinical Director of Neurodevelopment Services helped treat Black.

"I think she's going to have a happy, fulfilled life," Dr. Shah said.

Black will continue her treatments at Prairie Care's new facility near the intersection of Members Parkway and Nottingham Drive Northwest. Prairie Care is waiting to get their permit approved in December which will allow them to begin construction with hopes of opening their doors in the fall of 2019.

