Maximizing forgiveness from Paycheck Protection Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Chamber hosted a webinar focused on getting loans forgiven. Some of the key points are to fill out the borriwng forms and to do them sooner rather than later. The second piece is if you have borrowed money and have received money from the program, start thinking about your hiring strategy. If you don't start thinking about rehiring, you might not get forgiveness.

"Stay tuned because more is coming," Kathleen Harrington, the President, said. "There's going to be more legislation clarifying this program, maybe extending some of the deadlines. and We are advocating and hoping that that is in fact the case. People need to stay tuned because we don't have final answers yet."

