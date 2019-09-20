Remembering the sacrifices of Prisoners of War

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It was a solemn way to remember those who have sacrificed so much for us: remembering those who are stil missing and those who were prisoners of war.

Lyle Duxbury knows the terrors prisoners of war endure - his father served in the Philippines during World War II.

"He spent 42 months as a prisoner of war with the Japanese," Duxbury said. "He was held in a couple of different prison camps."

Being a prisoner forever changed Duxbury's father.

"He was a big, strapping man when he went in, when he was released, he weighed 98 lbs. He was probably 230, 250, so between starvation and physical abuse and mental abuse, it took its tolls," Duxbury said.

His father is gone now, and Lyle still doesn't know or understand all that he endured.

"He never really spoke a lot about, he never went into a lot of details about what happened," Duxbury said.

Lyle keeps a picture of his father in his wallet - it's a reminder of a man who was both a hero to his country and his family.

"He was probably one of the kindest gentlemen to people that I ever met," Duxbury said. "He didn't hold any grudges against anybody."

Duxbury encourages us to call members of our congressional delegation and urge them to get behind efforts to find those missing in action.