Power outage affects hundreds

A power outage in NW Rochester hits at least 300 people.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 12:00 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A power outage in Northwest Rochester hit over 300 customers -- it lasted a couple of hours.

Rochester Public Utilities says the cause was a plow hitting a transformer in the neighborhood.

"We were watching TV and everything just kind of...went out," Linda Byrnes, a resident in the neighborhood, said.

The power is now up and running again in the neighborhood.

Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
