Power outage affects hundreds

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
A power outage in Northwest Rochester hit over 300 customers -- it lasted a couple of hours.
Rochester Public Utilities says the cause was a plow hitting a transformer in the neighborhood.
"We were watching TV and everything just kind of...went out," Linda Byrnes, a resident in the neighborhood, said.
The power is now up and running again in the neighborhood.
