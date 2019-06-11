Remembering the power of play

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A Gallup poll concludes kids spend an average of 18.6 hours of their free time playing on screens compared to 10.6 hours of outside play.

The Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester and a physician from Mayo Clinic are teaming up to talk about why it's important to prioritize the power of play for children.

"Have interactive play with other children of different adversities, learn from each other because it really helps cognitive skills, developmental skills and language skills," Lindsey Hemker of the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester said.