Clear

Remembering the power of play

Before social media, kids likely went straight to playing outside after school to entertain themselves. But with technology, there are more options than ever for kids to distract themselves.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A Gallup poll concludes kids spend an average of 18.6 hours of their free time playing on screens compared to 10.6 hours of outside play.

The Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester and a physician from Mayo Clinic are teaming up to talk about why it's important to prioritize the power of play for children.

"Have interactive play with other children of different adversities, learn from each other because it really helps cognitive skills, developmental skills and language skills," Lindsey Hemker of the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Image

Power of playful learning

Image

Presentation held to prevent LGBTQ suicides

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 6/11

Image

Tour of Dobbins Creek Area

Image

Mother Speaks After Columbine Shooting

Image

Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

Community Events