Power Blinks Affect Businesses in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Minn. -

Businesses, homes and farms are getting power blinks. Mi-Energy Co-Op, an electrical distribution company says approximately 1500 people could be affected on Highway 80 which runs from Fountain to Wykoff.

Village Square of Fountain is known for their homemade pies and pizza. But their tight-knit operation took a hit in Minnesota's whipping winter winds.

"Refrigerators act up sometimes so it's hard on that when the power goes on and off like it did because some of them were a longer burst of outage but some were off and then back on," Kim Wingert, the manager said.

They had to find creative ways to maintain their inventory.

"We had to set things outside to cool down," Wingert said.

Wingert says power outages can be terrible, not just for business, but for the staff.

"If there's nobody here, you could go crazy," Wingert said.

Just down the road, Valley Design -- a manufacturer -- faced similar problems. In fact, they sent people home early.

"It slowed everything down," Patrick Anderson, a sales analyst at Valley Design, said. "So everything we normally would be able to produce is going to be behind a bit. We'll have to make up tomorrow as long as we don't have any other issues."

Anderson says it's less than ideal.

"Yeah, it's just been frustrating," Anderson said. "Just kind of drags everything out then and you just sit there and feel like you can't do anything."

But Wingert knows -- it's all in a day's work, especially during the winter.

"With having above-ground electrical lines, you kind of have to go with the flow," Wingert said.