Potholes and hydroplaning are back

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
One driver visiting the Med City from Waterloo is all too familiar with hydroplaning and potholes. He recently had one bad experience.
"And so I had a big U-Haul and was driving in a slower lane, I hit a big one and was glad it wasn't my car," Spencer Henessee said. "It didn't apparently damage the U-Haul but you could feel the bump as you hit it."
Potholes cost drivers 3 billion dollars in damages each year according to Triple AAA.
