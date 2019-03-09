Potholes and hydroplaning are back

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One driver visiting the Med City from Waterloo is all too familiar with hydroplaning and potholes. He recently had one bad experience.

"And so I had a big U-Haul and was driving in a slower lane, I hit a big one and was glad it wasn't my car," Spencer Henessee said. "It didn't apparently damage the U-Haul but you could feel the bump as you hit it."

Potholes cost drivers 3 billion dollars in damages each year according to Triple AAA.