Post-Christmas Returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The National Retail Federation estimates 17 percent of shoppers are returning or exchanging unwanted gifts this week.

Tons of residents were out at Apache Mall returning gifts including one mother bringing back clothes for her children.

She has some advice on what fellow bargain hunters can do to save money while making returns.

"I would say definitely sometimes it helps to look around because I basically found the same thing for a tad of the price that I already bought it for," Norah Maaori said.

The National Retail Federation also says 51 percent of shoppers are buying items and looking out for those post-holiday sales.