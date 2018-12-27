Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Post-Christmas Returns

The holidays are over -- but the transactions aren't. Shoppers are still going about buying and returning presents.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The National Retail Federation estimates 17 percent of shoppers are returning or exchanging unwanted gifts this week.

Tons of residents were out at Apache Mall returning gifts including one mother bringing back clothes for her children.

She has some advice on what fellow bargain hunters can do to save money while making returns.

"I would say definitely sometimes it helps to look around because I basically found the same thing for a tad of the price that I already bought it for," Norah Maaori said.

The National Retail Federation also says 51 percent of shoppers are buying items and looking out for those post-holiday sales.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
A winter storm as moved into the Upper Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: WILL TSCHETTER

Image

Big year for the movies

Image

Returning Christmas gifts

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

How to properly recycle your electronics

Image

DAYS INN DEMOLITION COMPLETE

Image

USDA releases new climate assessment

Image

Stolen Car Returned to Owner

Image

MNDOT Ready for Wintry Weather

Image

Pet of the Week

Community Events