United Way organizes unexpected October Pop-Up pantry

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

United Way of Freeborn County hosted a pop-up pantry. Volunteers handed out good, quality fresh food like fish sticks, ham, milk and potatoes. With the pandemic, United Way is serving people who have never had to use a food pantry before. The Executive Director hopes families consider asking for a helping hand.

"When it comes to food, it's a ripple effect, if your child is not getting the food they have, or need in their household, they are struggling at work, they are struggling at school and it affects every aspect of your life," Erin Haag said.

Since May of this year, United Way has been bringing in 35,000 lbs. of food.