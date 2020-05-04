Pools and beaches closed for foreseeable future

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City leaders estimate they will lose 17 to 28 million dollars in yearly revenue. They are making budget cuts including defunding amenities like pools and beaches in Rochester.

While late May means sun-splashed fun, that just won't be the case for now - this summer - leaving residents disappointed.

"It kind of leaves like not much else to do, that was kind of our thing in the summer, getting to go to the beach, getting to go swimming," Laurie Shumaker said.

Despite their disappointment - Laurie Shumaker and her daughter Lily remain optimistic.

"Of course the hard thing is getting away from electronics, we're definitely spending more time together, cooking meals and things like that," Shumaker said.

Closing the pools and beaches could save the Recreation Department around $90,000. A staff member from the City of Rochester says the possibility of reopening pools and beaches could be discussed at a later date if the state allows it - and if the funds are available to operate these amenities.

To cut costs - the City is also reducing overtime in all their general fund departments and eliminating part time and seasonal positions.